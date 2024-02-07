No. 18 Dayton continues dominant Atlantic 10 start with 94-79 win at Saint Joseph’s

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Nate Santos and Kobe Elvis each scored 21 points and Javon Bennett added 18 to lead No. 18 Dayton to a 94-79 win over Saint Joseph’s. DeRon Holmes II had 13 points for the Flyers, who opened the second half with a 27-6 surge that sent them to their 16th win in 17 games. Cameron Brown led the Hawks with 19 points.

