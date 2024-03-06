No. 18 Colorado women steamroll Oregon 79-30 in Pac-12 opener, Formann scores 17

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Frida Formann scored 17 points and 18th-ranked Colorado handed Oregon its worst loss of the season, 79-30 in the opening game of the Pac-12 Tournament. Quay Miller scored the first four points of the game and the Buffaloes had the last 13 points of the first quarter for a 26-7 lead. Colorado, the fifth seed, plays fourth-seeded and 13th-ranked Oregon State in the quarterfinals on Thursday. The Buffaloes shot 9 of 18 from 3-point range — with Formann going 5 for 6 — and shot 48% (33 of 69) overall. Colorado also had a 54-28 rebounding advantage. The Ducks (shot just 19% (10 of 53), 1 of 13 from 3-point range, to run their school-record losing streak to 14. The skid is the longest for any member school since the conference expanded to 12 teams.

