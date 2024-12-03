No. 18 Clemson prepping to take advantage of latest chance to reach the CFP, the ACC title game

CLEMSON, S.C. (AP) — No. 18 Clemson has another chance to make the College Football Playoff when it plays in the Atlantic Coast Conference title game against No. 8 SMU on Saturday. Tigers coach Dabo Swinney didn’t hold out much hope of making the 12-team field after falling to rival South Carolina last Saturday. But a couple of hours later, the Tigers were in after Syracuse defeated Miami. Swinney said he got texts and calls from players and coaches excited about the team’s eighth trip to the conference title game in the past 10 seasons.

