No. 18 Clemson, Girard close nonconference play with 93-58 win over Radford

CLEMSON, S.C. (AP) — Joe Girard III scored 24 points, hitting four 3-pointers, and No. 18 Clemson pulled away early to close nonconference play with a 93-58 victory over Radford on Friday night. Girard, the Syracuse transfer, had 17 points in the opening period and 12 of those during a 28-9 game-changing run as the Tigers (11-1) took control for good. Radford (10-5), coming off a last-second 66-65 win at West Virginia on Dec. 20, could not hold up against another power conference opponent and fell to 0-5 against Clemson. PJ Hall added 17 points and Chase Hunter 16 for the Tigers, who’ll jump back into Atlantic Coast Conference with their next game at Miami on Wednesday night. Kenyon Giles led Radford with 17 points.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.