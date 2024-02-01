No. 18 Baylor pulls ahead in 2nd half for 77-69 win over UCF

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — Langston Love came off the bench to score 24 points including a 3-pointer with five minutes to play that capped a 7-0 run and gave No. 18 Baylor the lead for good in a 77-69 win over UCF. UCF led for all but 94 seconds before Baylor took the lead late that was extended to nine points. The Knights scored only five field goals in the final five minutes, while Baylor made five of its last seven field goals attempts. Jalen Bridges had 12 points for Baylor, RayJ Dennis added 11 points and eight assists and Yves Missi scored 11 points. Darius Johnson scored 23 points and had 10 assists to lead UCF.

