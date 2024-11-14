No. 18 Arkansas uses second-half run to beat Troy 65-49

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (AP) — Adou Thiero and Zvonimir Ivisic scored 19 points apiece, and No. 18 Arkansas used a big second-half run to beat Troy 65-49. Arkansas struggled until putting together a 19-6 run midway through the second half, with Ivisic, Thiero, Boogie Fland and Johnell Davis accounting for all the Razorbacks’ scoring in the stretch. Thiero finished 8 for 15 from the field with seven rebounds, while Ivisic was 6 for 8 — including 6 for 7 on 3-pointers — and had three blocks. After the run, Troy didn’t come within single digits again as Arkansas avoided a letdown following Saturday’s loss to No. 8 Baylor. The Trojans shot just 36% in the second half and were 0 for 8 from three-point range. Jackson Fields led Troy with 13 points.

