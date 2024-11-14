No. 18 Arkansas uses second-half run to beat Troy 65-49

By ERIC W. BOLIN The Associated Press
Arkansas forward Zvonimir Ivisic (44) drives past Troy forward Jerrell Bellamy (10) during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game Wednesday, Nov. 13, 2024, in Fayetteville, Ark. (AP Photo/Michael Woods)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Michael Woods]

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (AP) — Adou Thiero and Zvonimir Ivisic scored 19 points apiece, and No. 18 Arkansas used a big second-half run to beat Troy 65-49. Arkansas struggled until putting together a 19-6 run midway through the second half, with Ivisic, Thiero, Boogie Fland and Johnell Davis accounting for all the Razorbacks’ scoring in the stretch. Thiero finished 8 for 15 from the field with seven rebounds, while Ivisic was 6 for 8 — including 6 for 7 on 3-pointers — and had three blocks. After the run, Troy didn’t come within single digits again as Arkansas avoided a letdown following Saturday’s loss to No. 8 Baylor. The Trojans shot just 36% in the second half and were 0 for 8 from three-point range. Jackson Fields led Troy with 13 points.

