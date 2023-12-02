No. 17 UNC uses 22-point run to erase 14-point hole and beat Florida State 78-70 in ACC opener

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (AP) — RJ Davis scored 27 points and No. 17 North Carolina ran off 22 unanswered points in the second half to rally past Florida State 78-70 on Saturday in both teams’ Atlantic Coast Conference opener. Armando Bacot added 13 points and 13 rebounds for the Tar Heels. They trailed by 14 early after the break after managing just one field goal over nearly 11 minutes of game action. Jamir Watkins scored 17 points to lead the Seminoles, who led 45-31 early in the second half. But FSU went without a point for roughly six minutes and missed nine straight shots as UNC made its move.

