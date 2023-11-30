No. 17 UNC builds big lead then holds off No. 10 Tennessee 100-92 in ACC/SEC Challenge

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (AP) — RJ Davis scored 27 points while No. 17 North Carolina built a huge lead and then held off a second-half push by No. 10 Tennessee for a 100-92 win on Wednesday night in the inaugural ACC/SEC Challenge. Armando Bacot added 22 points and 11 rebounds for the Tar Heels. UNC dominated the first half and scored 61 points before the break. That lead grew to 76-52 early in the second half before the Volunteers flirted with pulling off a miraculous comeback. Dalton Knecht scored 22 of his career-best 37 points after halftime to lead Tennessee before exiting late with an apparent ankle injury.

