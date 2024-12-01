No. 17 TCU women beat South Florida 87-46 in Cayman Islands Classic to move to 8-0

GEORGE TOWN, Cayman Islands (AP) — Hailey Van Lith scored 23 points, Sedona Prince had her second double-double of the tournament and No. 17 TCU rolled to an 87-46 victory over South Florida in the Cayman Island Classic. Van Lith shot 8 of 15 from the floor and had eight of TCU’s 18 assists. Prince scored 17 points and grabbed 13 rebounds to go with three blocked shots and two assists. Madison Conner added 14 points and Taylor Bigby chipped in 10 for TCU (8-0). Vittoria Blasigh scored 14 points to lead South Florida (4-5).

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.