No. 17 South Carolina beats Mississippi St 93-89 in OT to finish impressive regular season

STARKVILLE, Miss. (AP) — B.J. Mack had 25 points and Collin Murray-Boyles scored 19 to lead No. 17 South Carolina to a 93-89 overtime victory against Mississippi State. Mack had seven points in overtime for South Carolina, which improved to 2-0 this season in overtime games. Meechie Johnson had 16 points for the Gamecocks. Freshman Josh Hubbard had 28 points for the Bulldogs, who dropped their fourth straight game. The Gamecocks finished off one of the best turnarounds of college basketball on Saturday at 25-6, 13-5 in the SEC. They were 4-14 in the conference and 11-21 overall a year ago.

