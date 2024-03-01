No. 17 Saint Mary’s wins WCC regular-season title, beating Pepperdine for 16th straight victory

By JILL PAINTER LOPEZ The Associated Press
Saint Mary's guards Alex Ducas, Luke Barrett, and Augustas Marciulionis, from left, react during the first half of the team's NCAA college basketball game against Pepperdine on Thursday, Feb. 29, 2024, in Malibu, Calif. (AP Photo/Ryan Sun)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Ryan Sun]

MALIBU, Calif. (AP) — Augustas Marciulionis had 17 points and 11 assists, Luke Barrett added 14 points and No. 17 Saint Mary’s beat Pepperdine 83-57 on Thursday night to win the West Coast Conference regular-season championship. The Gaels (24-6, 15-0) extended the nation’s longest winning streak to 16 games in wrapping up their first outright regular-season championship since 2012. Saint Mary’s has one game left — at home against No. 23 Gonzaga on Saturday — to try to run the table in the conference. The Gaels had a 22-2 run to build a 49-25 lead late in the first half. When the teams played two weeks ago in Moraga, Saint Mary’s won by 44 points. Jevon Porter led Pepperdine (12-19, 5-11) with 22 points,

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.