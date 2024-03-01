No. 17 Saint Mary’s wins WCC regular-season title, beating Pepperdine for 16th straight victory

MALIBU, Calif. (AP) — Augustas Marciulionis had 17 points and 11 assists, Luke Barrett added 14 points and No. 17 Saint Mary’s beat Pepperdine 83-57 on Thursday night to win the West Coast Conference regular-season championship. The Gaels (24-6, 15-0) extended the nation’s longest winning streak to 16 games in wrapping up their first outright regular-season championship since 2012. Saint Mary’s has one game left — at home against No. 23 Gonzaga on Saturday — to try to run the table in the conference. The Gaels had a 22-2 run to build a 49-25 lead late in the first half. When the teams played two weeks ago in Moraga, Saint Mary’s won by 44 points. Jevon Porter led Pepperdine (12-19, 5-11) with 22 points,

