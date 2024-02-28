No. 17 Saint Mary’s has an impressive turnaround to move to the verge of an outright WCC title

MORAGA, Calif. (AP) — Saint Mary’s has engineered an impressive turnaround after stumbling to five losses in the first eight games of a season that began with high expectations. The 17th-ranked Gaels have won 20 of the past 21 games to move to the verge of denying perennial power Gonzaga a share of the regular-season conference title for just the second time in the past 24 seasons. Saint Mary’s has already clinched the top seed in the WCC tournament next month in Las Vegas for a second straight season and can win its first outright conference title since 2012 by winning at Pepperdine on Thursday.

