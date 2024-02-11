No. 17 Oregon State holds No. 4 Colorado to its lowest scoring total of the season in 65-59 win

BOULDER, Colo. (AP) — Talia von Oelhoffen scored 18 points and No. 17 Oregon State played tough defense to hold No. 4 Colorado to its lowest scoring total of the season and beat the Buffaloes 65-59. It was Oregon State’s fifth straight win and first top-5 road victory in the team’s history. The winning streak by the Beavers began with a win over the then-No. 3 Buffaloes on Jan. 26. Raegan Beers added 12 points and 12 rebounds and spearheaded Oregon State’s strong defensive play. Timea Gardiner also had 12 points, all on 3-pointers. Jaylyn Sherrod had 14 points for the Buffaloes.

