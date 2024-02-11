No. 17 Oregon State holds No. 4 Colorado to its lowest scoring total of the season in 65-59 win

By DENNIS GEORGATOS The Associated Press
Colorado guard Jaylyn Sherrod, center, is trapped with the ball between Oregon State forward Raegan Beers, left, and guard Lily Hansford, right, in the second half of an NCAA college basketball game Sunday, Feb. 11, 2024, in Boulder, Colo. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/David Zalubowski]

BOULDER, Colo. (AP) — Talia von Oelhoffen scored 18 points and No. 17 Oregon State played tough defense to hold No. 4 Colorado to its lowest scoring total of the season and beat the Buffaloes 65-59. It was Oregon State’s fifth straight win and first top-5 road victory in the team’s history. The winning streak by the Beavers began with a win over the then-No. 3 Buffaloes on Jan. 26. Raegan Beers added 12 points and 12 rebounds and spearheaded Oregon State’s strong defensive play. Timea Gardiner also had 12 points, all on 3-pointers. Jaylyn Sherrod had 14 points for the Buffaloes.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.