No. 17 Notre Dame women rout winless Chicago State 113-35 behind freshman Hannah Hidalgo’s 23 points

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (AP) — Freshman Hannah Hidalgo scored 23 points to lead five in double-figure scoring as No. 17 Notre Dame routed winless Chicago State 113-35/ Freshmen Cassandre Prosper scored 19 points and Emma Risch had 16. Natalija Marshall added a career-high 20 points for Notre Dame (4-1). The Irish forced 13 turnovers and shot 59% (23 of 39) in the first half and had a 40-point lead at the break. Ana Haklicka scored 10 points to lead Chicago State (0-6).

