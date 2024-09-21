No. 17 Notre Dame shakes off sluggish start in 28-3 win over Miami (Ohio)

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (AP) — Riley Leonard accounted for 297 yards total offense and three touchdowns as No. 17 Notre Dame shook off a sluggish offensive start to beat Miami (Ohio) 28-3 on Saturday. Leonard capped the Fighting Irish scoring when he raced 50 yards up the middle for a score with 5:39 left in the game. He finished his day with 143 yards rushing on 12 carries and scored two touchdowns. Leonard connected on 12 of 25 passes for 154 yards and one touchdown.

