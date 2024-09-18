No. 17 Notre Dame looks to find consistency in its rushing game

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (AP) — Running back Jeremiyah Love provided Notre Dame’s lone Week 2 rushing highlight when he took a handoff, hurdled a Northern Illinois defender and sprinted 34 yards for the score. It was a far better effort last weekend when the Fighting Irish rushed for 362 yards and six TDs in a 66-7 rout at Purdue. Now coach Marcus Freeman wants to see what No. 17 Notre Dame does for an encore Saturday when Miami (Ohio) visits South Bend. Freeman says “that’s what our identity is. We want to be able to run the ball.”

