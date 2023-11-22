No. 17 Notre Dame looks to avenge Marcus Freeman’s most disappointing loss in trip to Stanford

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (AP) — Some losses are disappointing. Others, like Notre Dame’s to Stanford last fall, prompt questions about coaching decisions. Marcus Freeman learned that lesson the hard way in his first season with the Fighting Irish. On Saturday, the 17th-ranked Fighting Irish have a chance to reverse course in a rematch with the Cardinal. And this time, Notre Dame seems primed for it. The Irish are 5-0 with an average victory margin of 41 points against FBS teams still trying to become eligible for a bowl game.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.