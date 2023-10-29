No. 17 North Carolina loses again, falls to Georgia Tech in 46-42 shootout

ATLANTA (AP) — Haynes King threw a 5-yard touchdown pass to Brett Seither with 4:28 remaining and Georgia Tech handed No. 17 North Carolina its second straight loss, knocking off the Tar Heels in a 46-42 shootout. Overcoming an early two-touchdown blitz by North Carolina and a 10-point deficit in the fourth quarter, Georgia Tech shredded the Tar Heels defense for 635 yards. King was 23 of 30 for 287 yards and four touchdowns, two of them to Seither. Dontae Smith rushed for 178 yards and another score. North Carolina lost again after a shocking 31-27 home setback to a one-win Virginia team the week before.

