No. 17 North Carolina edges Appalachian State 40-34 in two overtimes

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (AP) — Drake Maye’s 13-yard run in the second overtime helped rescue No. 17 North Carolina and the Tar Heels’ defense made it hold up in a 40-34 win overtime Appalachian State on Saturday. Omarion Hampton ran for 234 yards and three touchdowns, including the 17-yard run that allowed the Tar Heels (2-0) to pull even in the first overtime. Nate Noel ran 7 yards for a touchdown on the first overtime possession for Appalachian State (1-1), finishing with 127 yards on 26 carries. Ryan Coe kicked two field goals for North Carolina, but he missed from 39 yards away on the last play of regulation

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.