No. 17 Michigan beats Arkansas State 28-18 on the ground, overcoming Davis Warren’s 3 interceptions

ANN ARBOR, Mich. (AP) — Kalel Mullings ran for a career-high 153 yards and two touchdowns to help No. 17 Michigan overcome Davis Warren’s three interceptions in a 28-18 win over Arkansas State on Saturday. The Wolverines scored three times on the ground after entering the game without a rushing touchdown in two games, including last week’s loss to then-No. 3 Texas that ended a 28-game regular season winning streak and a 23-game stretch of success at home. Warren threw an interception in each of the first three quarters and finished 11 of 14 for 122 yards, mostly relegated to completing short passes.

