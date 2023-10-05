No. 17 Miami’s rolling offense facing a Georgia Tech defense coming off coordinator shakeup

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. (AP) — Miami’s offense is rolling. Georgia Tech’s defense is not. In simplest terms, that’ll be the story when the 17th-ranked Hurricanes open Atlantic Coast Conference play on Saturday night against the Yellow Jackets. Georgia Tech is coming off a 38-27 loss to Bowling Green last week, one that led to Kevin Sherrer being elevated to defensive coordinator. And that almost certainly means Miami will see looks from Georgia Tech that haven’t appeared on film yet this season. But the Hurricanes think they’re ready for any surprises.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.