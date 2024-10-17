No. 17 Kansas State, West Virginia matchup features two of Big 12’s top dual-threat quarterbacks

Saturday night’s matchup between No. 17 Kansas State and West Virginia features two of the Big 12’s top dual-threat quarterbacks. The Wildcats’ Avery Johnson had a pair of touchdown passes and another score on the ground last week in a win at Colorado. West Virginia’s Garrett Greene is the league’s top rushing quarterback with 382 yards. He’ll go against a Kansas State defense that is the best against the run. Both quarterbacks have plenty of help. Kansas State’s DJ Giddens is the league’s second-leading rusher with 786 yards, two more than the West Virginia tandem of Jahiem White and CJ Donaldson.

