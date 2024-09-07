No. 17 Kansas State defense comes up big to help Wildcats escape Tulane with a 34-27 win

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Kansas State safety Jack Fabris returned Tulane quarterback Darian Mensah’s fumble 60 yards for a go-ahead touchdown in the fourth quarter, and VJ Payne’s interception in the end zone in the final seconds helped the 17th-ranked Wildcats hold on for a 34-27 victory over Tulane. Tulane appeared to have scored a potential tying touchdown with 17 seconds left when Mensah hit Yulkeith Brown near the left pylon on first-and-goal, but receiver Dontae Fleming was called for offensive pass interference. Payne’s interception came two plays later. Avery Johnson passed for two touchdowns for Kansas State.

