No. 17 Iowa State on cusp of Big 12 championship game entering ‘Farmageddon’ against Wildcats

Kansas State (8-3, 5-3 Big 12, No. 24 CFP) at No. 17 Iowa State (9-2, 6-2, No. 18), Saturday, 7:30 p.m. EST (Fox)

BetMGM College Football Odds: Iowa State by 3.

Series record: Iowa State leads 53-50-4.

WHAT’S AT STAKE?

It’s “Farmageddon,” the rivalry game that plays off the two schools’ agricultural roots. Iowa State more than likely makes the Big 12 championship game with a win. Kansas State is among nine teams still mathematically alive for the title game, but it would need to win and get a lot of help. The teams have split close games the past two years.

KEY MATCHUP

Iowa State offensive line vs. Kansas State defensive line. The Cyclones will have to play one of their best games against the most stout defensive line in the conference. Iowa State has done a good job protecting the mobile Rocco Becht, allowing 14 sacks in 11 games, but the run game has averaged over 4 yards per carry just once in the last four games. The Wildcats are second in the Big 12 with 30 sacks and first in run defense, though Cincinnati gouged them for big gainers last week.

PLAYERS TO WATCH

Kansas State: RB DJ Giddens has run for a combined 276 yards on 29 carries the last two games and is averaging 115 yards per game for the season. He could put up some more big numbers against a defense that ranks 15th against the run in the 16-team Big 12.

Iowa State: RB Carson Hansen has been a revelation in his second year in the program. The Cyclones split carries among three backs, so his numbers don’t jump off the page. But he picks up and tough yards and, with nine touchdowns in the last six games, has become Iowa State’s first option near the goal line. Last week he threw a 26-yard halfback pass to set up the winning touchdown against Utah.

FACTS & FIGURES

Cyclones are looking to go 7-0 in night games. K-State is playing its ninth regular-season night game, most by a Big 12 team since the conference began play in 1996. … Becht has thrown a touchdown pass in a school-record 15 straight games. … ISU WR Jayden Higgins, with 1,015 yards, is the seventh receiver in program history to go over 1,000 in a season. … K-State DE Brendan Mott, an Iowa native, is first in the Big 12 with 8.5 sacks. … K-State has 27 rushing plays of 20-plus yards, tied for fourth in the nation. ISU’s defense has allowed 13 runs of 20-plus yards, ranking sixth.

