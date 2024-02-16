No. 17 Gonzaga women roll to 96-68 win over Saint Mary’s

MORAGA, Calif. (AP) — Brynna Maxwell and Kaylynne Truong scored 20 points apiece, Yvonne Ejim returned to post a double-double and No. 17 Gonzaga rolled past Saint Mary’s 96-68 for the Bulldogs’ 19th consecutive win on Thursday. Truong hit 6 of 9 3-pointers, Maxwell added four more 3s and Ejim, who missed two games while competing with Team Canada in an Olympic qualifying tournament, had 10 points and 10 rebounds. Maud Huijbens scored 15 points, Eliza Hollingsworth 12 and Kaylynne’s sister, Kayleigh, had 11. Zeryhia Aokuso scored 16 points and Emily Foy 13 for the Gaels, who lost their fourth straight.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.