No. 17 Duke tops the list of ACC teams with defenses thriving early under new coordinators

DURHAM, N.C. (AP) — No. 17 Duke headlines the list of Atlantic Coast Conference teams with defenses thriving early under new coordinators. The Blue Devils are among the ACC’s national-best six unbeaten teams entering the Week 5 schedule. That group includes three teams in the top 12 nationally in scoring defense with Duke, Syracuse and No. 18 Miami. Louisville has also started well with a new coaching staff under former Cardinals quarterback Jeff Brohm. Duke has allowed just five touchdowns in four games, while Syracuse has produced sacks and turnovers against its top opponents.

