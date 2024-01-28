No. 17 Creighton pulls away early in 2nd half and beats DePaul a 20th straight time, 85-62

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Trey Alexander scored 23 points and Ryan Kalkbrenner had 22 to lead No. 17 Creighton past DePaul 85-62. Steven Ashworth matched his season highs with 17 points and five 3-pointers and Baylor Scheierman had 16 points and 10 rebounds for his seventh double-double of the season. Creighton has won 20 straight against DePaul and 25 of 26. Elijah Fisher had 12 points to lead DePaul. The Blue Demons lost their 18th straight road game and their conference losing streak reached 10.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.