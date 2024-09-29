No. 17 Clemson wears down Stanford with Klubnik’s 5 TDs and defense’s 3 takeaways in 40-14 win

CLEMSON, S.C. (AP) — Cade Klubnik accounted for five touchdowns and the defense for No. 17 Clemson had three interceptions to defeat Stanford 40-14 on Saturday night. Klubnik threw for four touchdowns after starting his team’s scoring with a 34-yard TD run on its opening drive. The victory was the 173rd for Clemson coach Dabo Swinney, who tied the late Florida State great Bobby Bowden for most wins with an ACC team. Stanford was playing its second game in the eastern time zone in eight days. The contest took place a day after Hurricane Helene struck the Southeast, including South Carolina.

