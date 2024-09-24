No. 17 Clemson, QB Klubnik bring the big play back to Tigers attack

CLEMSON, S.C. (AP) — The big play is back in a big way for No. 17 Clemson. Behind revived passer Cade Klubnik, the Tigers are stretching the field and piling up points. They have put up 125 in consecutive wins over Appalachian State and N.C. State with Klubnik leading the way. He’s accounted for 11 touchdowns in those wins, six of those scoring plays going for 29 yards or longer. Clemson has lost its opener to then top-ranked Georgia but are gaining momentum and confidence each week with their offensive showings. Coach Dabo Swinney says “our quarterback’s blossoming right before our eyes.”

