No. 17 Clemson looks to stay perfect against FCS teams and keep its momentum against The Citadel

No. 17 Clemson is done with its ACC season and closes with the first of two non-conference opponents, starting with in-state FCS opponent The Citadel on Saturday. The Tigers are 38-0 against teams from the Football Championship Subdivision since college football split into Division I and Division II in 1982. Clemson has won 14 straight over Citadel dating back to 1929. The Tigers wrapped up ACC play a week ago with a 24-20 win at Pitt. They’ll close the regular season at home on Nov. 30 against state rival No. 19 South Carolina.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.