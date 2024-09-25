No. 17 Clemson hosts new ACC member Stanford as both look to open 2-0 in league play

No. 17 Clemson hopes to keep its high-flying offense going when it hosts new ACC member Stanford on Saturday night. It is the first visit to Clemson for the Cardinal, who began life in the ACC a week ago with a 26-24 win at Syracuse. Stanford got two interceptions to beat the Orange. They’ll need a similar effort to hang in this one as Clemson has put up 125 points the last two weeks in victories over Appalachian State and N.C. State. Tigers quarterback Cade Klubnik has accounted for 11 touchdowns in those wins, eight passing and three rushing.

