No. 17 Boise State takes 3-game winning streak into Hawaii contest

By The Associated Press The Associated Press
Boise State running back Ashton Jeanty (2) breaks away from the Washington State defense in the second half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Sept. 28, 2024, in Boise, Idaho. (AP Photo/Steve Conner)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Steve Conner]

No. 17 Boise State visits Hawaii on Saturday. Boise State has its sights set on a spot in the newly expanded 12-team College Football Playoff and can’t afford to look ahead to a matchup against UNLV in two weeks. The Broncos’ offense and standout running back Ashton Jeanty have been prolific. They posted nearly 600 total yards in a conference-opening 62-30 win over Utah State last week.

