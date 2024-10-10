No. 17 Boise State takes 3-game winning streak into Hawaii contest

No. 17 Boise State visits Hawaii on Saturday. Boise State has its sights set on a spot in the newly expanded 12-team College Football Playoff and can’t afford to look ahead to a matchup against UNLV in two weeks. The Broncos’ offense and standout running back Ashton Jeanty have been prolific. They posted nearly 600 total yards in a conference-opening 62-30 win over Utah State last week.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.