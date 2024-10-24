No. 17 Boise State slight favorite at UNLV in game with playoff implications

No. 17 Boise State plays at UNLV on Friday night. The Broncos are favored by 3 1/2 points by BetMGM Sportsbook. The winner take a notable step toward qualifying for the College Football Playoff. Boise State running back Ashton Jeanty is the player at the moment to watch in college football. BetMGM lists him as the Heisman Trophy favorite at 2-1 odds. UNLV wide receiver Ricky White III could become the school’s all-time leading receiver in yardage. He also has blocked three punts.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.