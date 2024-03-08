No. 17 Baylor women win sixth straight, 71-60 over Texas Tech in the Big 12 Tournament

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Sarah Andrews scored 13 points, Aijha Blackwell had 11 points and nine rebounds, and No. 17 Baylor beat Texas Tech 71-60 in the Big 12 Conference Tournament for its sixth straight victory. Baylor’s defense took over in the fourth quarter. The Bears scored 14 of the opening 17 points as Texas Tech turned it over six times and had just three field-goal attempts in five minutes. The Lady Raiders scored just 10 points in the fourth on two made field goals and six free throws — to go with eight turnovers. Baylor (24-6), a No. 5 seed, advances to the quarterfinals on Saturday against No. 4 seed Iowa State. The Bears dropped the lone regular-season meeting, 66-63, in Ames, Iowa on Jan. 13.

