No. 17 Baylor has another home blowout as Nunn scores 23 in 91-60 win over New Orleans

By STEPHEN HAWKINS The Associated Press
Baylor guard Jayden Nunn (2) passes the ball out as New Orleans' Luke Davis (20) and Kohen Rowbatham (24) defend in the second half of an NCAA college basketball game Wednesday, Nov. 27, 2024, in Waco, Texas. (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Tony Gutierrez]

WACO, Texas (AP) — Jayden Nunn scored 23 points with seven 3-pointers and No. 17 Baylor led throughout in a 91-60 win over New Orleans. Nunn put the 5-2 Bears ahead to stay when he made two 3s in the first 68 seconds of the game for a 6-0 lead. Jeremy Roach added 17 points and eight assists for Baylor, while Norchad Omier had his 73rd career double-double with 12 points and 13 rebounds. Dae Dae Hunter had 18 points on six 3-pointers for 2-5 New Orleans.

