No. 17 Baylor has another home blowout as Nunn scores 23 in 91-60 win over New Orleans

WACO, Texas (AP) — Jayden Nunn scored 23 points with seven 3-pointers and No. 17 Baylor led throughout in a 91-60 win over New Orleans. Nunn put the 5-2 Bears ahead to stay when he made two 3s in the first 68 seconds of the game for a 6-0 lead. Jeremy Roach added 17 points and eight assists for Baylor, while Norchad Omier had his 73rd career double-double with 12 points and 13 rebounds. Dae Dae Hunter had 18 points on six 3-pointers for 2-5 New Orleans.

