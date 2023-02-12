No. 17 Arizona women finish strong, rout California 80-57

TUCSON, Ariz. (AP) — Shaina Pellington scored 24 points, Esmery Martinez came close to a triple-double, and No. 17 Arizona defeated California 80-57. Martinez had 15 points, 15 rebounds and seven assists, and Pellington made 9 of 12 field goals for the Wildcats. Cate Reese added 15 points and Lauren Fields 10. Arizona got off to a slow start, leading only 12-10 after one quarter. The Wildcats shot 62.5% in the second quarter and scored 21 points to take a 33-20 halftime lead. Arizona scored 47 points in the second half. Cal was within 57-50 with 7:04 remaining in the game but finished on a 1-for-11 shooting slump. Arizona pulled away, making 7 of 8 shots to finish the game.

