No. 17 Alabama bounces back from first loss, beats Oregon 99-91

NICEVILLE, Fla. (AP) — Mark Sears scored 27 points, Aaron Estrada added 22 and No. 17 Alabama followed its first loss with a 99-91 victory over Oregon on Saturday in the third-place game of the Emerald Coast Classic. Those two were among four Alabama players scoring in double figures in a mid-afternoon game after the Crimson Tide’s 92-81 loss to Ohio State on Friday night. The Crimson Tide expanded an eight-point halftime lead with a 15-5 surge, capped by Estrada’s 3-pointer with 9:28 remaining, for a 78-61 lead. Alabama led by as much as 18 before Oregon got within six points with 2:46 left, but couldn’t get closer.

