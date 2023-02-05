No. 16 Xavier hits season-best 15 3s, beats St. John’s 96-71

CINCINNATI (AP) — Jack Nunge scored 21 points, Colby Jones added 19 and 16th-ranked Xavier made a season-high 15 3-pointers in a 96-71 win over St. John’s. Souley Boum added 17 points, Desmond Claude scored 11 and Jerome Hunter 10 for the Musketeers, who have won four of their last five games. The slumping Red Storm have lost two straight, four of five and nine of 12. A.J. Storr led St. John’s with 14 points.

