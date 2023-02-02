No. 16 Xavier beats No. 17 Providence 85-83 in OT thriller

CINCINNATI (AP) — Jack Nunge had 23 points and 14 rebounds as No. 16 Xavier held off No. 17 Providence 85-83 in an overtime thriller. Colby Jones and Souley Boum each scored 20 for the Musketeers, who won a first-place showdown in the Big East without injured forward Zach Freemantle. Noah Locke had 22 points and Ed Croswell added 21 for Providence, which had beaten Xavier three straight times. Xavier played its first game without Freemantle, the team’s leading rebounder and second-leading scorer. He is expected to miss four weeks with a left foot injury, the same foot that required surgery in 2021.

