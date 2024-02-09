No. 16 Virginia Tech surging again to top of ACC behind inside-out duo of Kitley and Amoore

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — Virginia Tech’s inside-out duo of Elizabeth Kitley and Georgia Amoore has the 16th-ranked Hokies atop the Atlantic Coast Conference standings. The Hokies are coming off a win at No. 3 North Carolina State that secured a season sweep of the Wolfpack. Kitley had 25 points and 13 rebounds in that game, while Amoore nearly had a triple-double. The two helped the Hokies earn program firsts by winning last year’s ACC title and reaching the Final Four. They’ve helped Virginia Tech win six straight games, including three against ranked teams entering a weekend visit from Boston College.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.