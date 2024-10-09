No. 16 Utah to face Arizona State after move from Pac-12 to Big 12

Former Pac-12 members Arizona State and No. 16 will meet as Big 12 members for the first time. The Utes are coming off a bye week following a 23-10 loss to Arizona. The Sun Devils are off to their best start since 2018 following a win over Kansas last week. Utah again has one of the nation’s best defenses and will try to slow an Arizona State rushing attack that’s eclipsed 300 yards twice this season. The Utes also could get back quarterback Cam Rising after he missed most of the past four games with a dislocated finger on his throwing hand.

