No. 16 Utah plagued with injuries and inefficiency on offense

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — Injuries and ineffective play have combined to drain the life from Utah’s offense. The no. 16 Utes enter Saturday’s game against California ranked last in the Pac-12 in both passing offense and total offense. Major injuries to offensive linemen, running backs, receivers and quarterbacks have rendered Utah’s offense increasingly toothless as the season has progressed. California is enduring similar struggles on defense. The Bears have yielded 486.0 yards per game against other Pac-12 teams. Not coincidentally, California has also surrendered 111 total points in losses to Washington and Oregon State.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.