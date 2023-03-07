No. 16 Saint Mary’s holds off BYU to reach WCC title game

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Alex Ducas scored 23 points to lead four Saint Mary’s players in double figures, and the No. 16 Gaels held off a late BYU rally for a 76-69 victory in the West Coast Conference semifinals. The Gaels will play in their fourth WCC title game in five years Tuesday night. Saint Mary’s will try to win its first tournament championship since 2019. BYU will wait to see if the NIT has a spot. If the Cougars don’t make the postseason, this was their last game as a WCC team; the program joins the Big 12 Conference next season.

