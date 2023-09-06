No. 16 Oregon State tries to build on season-opening blowout vs. UC Davis

Oregon State is 1-0 and ranked 16. UC Davis is 1-0 and ranked 14 in the FCS coaches poll. The teams meet Saturday in Corvallis, Oregon. There is no betting line. The Aggies are led by former Colorado and Boise State coach Dan Hawkins. They have put together winning records in four of five seasons. But if the Beavers are to have a truly memorable season, they can’t be sweating it out in the fourth quarter against a lower-level opponent.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.