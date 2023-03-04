No. 16 Oklahoma women rally behind defense, wrap up Big 12

STILLWATER, Okla. (AP) — Taylor Robertson had 15 points and six assists, Skylar Vann had a double-double off the bench, and No. 16 Oklahoma defeated Oklahoma State 80-71 to wrap up their first Big 12 championship since 2009. The Sooners won without All-American Madi Williams who hit two 3-pointers early in the first quarter but sat the final 36 minutes with an undisclosed injury. The Sooners held OSU to 10 third-quarter points on 2-of-11 shooting and 6 of 8 free throws while building a 63-55 lead heading to the final quarter. Robertson converted a key three-point play midway through the fourth and Oklahoma maintained at least a six-point lead the rest of the way.

