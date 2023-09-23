No. 16 Oklahoma beats Cincinnati 20-6 in Bearcats’ Big 12 debut

CINCINNATI (AP) — Dillon Gabriel threw for 322 yards and accounted for two touchdowns as No. 16 Oklahoma welcomed Cincinnati to the Big 12 Conference with a 20-6 defeat Saturday. The UCF transfer completed 26 of 38 passes, rebounding from his three-interception performance in his last trip to Cincinnati’s Nippert Stadium in 2019 and notching his first career victory in three tries against the Bearcats. Oklahoma outgained Cincinnati 322-202 through the air, as the Bearcats got their first taste of the Big 12 since moving from the American Athletic Conference in July.

