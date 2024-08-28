No. 16 Oklahoma and new QB Jackson Arnold open at home vs. Temple

Oklahoma looks to gain traction in its first season as a member of the Southeastern Conference. Losing to an American Athletic Conference team coming off a 3-9 season would be a nightmare for Sooners coach Brent Venables. The College Football Playoff has been expanded to 12 teams and should allow for some teams to get in with losses, but a defeat here would leave no margin for error. Temple coach Stan Drayton has a 6-18 record in two years at the school and could use a boost.

