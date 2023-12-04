No. 16 Ohio State women roll past No. 20 Tennessee 78-58 in Jimmy V Women’s Classic

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Cotie McMahon scored 19 points, Rebeka Mikulasikova added 18, and No. 16 Ohio State blasted No. 20 Tennessee 78-58 in the Jimmy V Women’s Classic. McMahon scored all of her points in the first half and the Buckeyes were rarely threatened in building a 45-28 lead at the break. The lead first reached 20 when Celeste Taylor hit a jumper near the 3-minute mark of the third quarter and Tennessee never mounted a serious threat in the fourth quarter. Taylor scored 15 points and Jacy Sheldon contributed 13 points, seven rebounds, six assists and four steals. Destinee Wells led Tennessee with 11 points off the bench.

