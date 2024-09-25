No. 16 Notre Dame will lean on a stifling defense against high-scoring No. 15 Louisville

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (AP) — Miami (Ohio) turned up the heat on Notre Dame in the first half last weekend. Then the Fighting Irish defense stood up and held fast. Nobody expected anything less from a unit with a defensive-minded head coach, Marcus Freeman, and three preseason All-Americans. And now as the offense tries to find its footing, the defense has become the constant No. 16 Notre Dame can rely upon as it prepares to host high-scoring No. 15 Louisville on Saturday. Freeman says “in our red zone defense, there’s a belief, a mindset, ‘put the ball down, we’re right where we want to be.’”

