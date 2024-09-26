No. 16 Notre Dame tries to put playoff hopes back on track against No. 15 Louisville

No. 16 Notre Dame has two wins over Power 4 schools this season and can add another to its resume Saturday when it hosts No. 15 Louisville. A year ago, the Cardinals derailed Notre Dame’s playoff aspirations in Louisville — and they could do it again by handing the Fighting Irish a second loss. Coach Jeff Brohm’s team is undefeated after three games and again is one of the highest-scoring teams in the nation at 47.3 points per game. Notre Dame relies on one of the nation’s stingiest defenses, which allows just 9.8 points.

